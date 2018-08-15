CVD Equipment down 15% after Q2 results

CVD Equipment (CVV -15.5% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 40.5% Y/Y to $6.4M, the decrease was due to completion of orders from large aviation components supplier.

Revenue by segments: CVD $5.63M (-40.1% Y/Y); SDC $0.84M (-52.6% Y/Y) and Materials $0.36M.

Q2 Gross margin fell by 2,338 bps to 17.3% and operating margin fell by 3,834 bps to -21.4%.

Total operating expenses decreased by 3.3% Y/Y to $2.49M

Backlog was at $6.4M as of June 30, 2018 compared to $9.8M in prior quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.97M compared to $0.37M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $15.4M as of June 30, 2018.

