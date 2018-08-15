Druckenmiller, Soros, Singer funds bought into oil rally during Q2

The recovery in the oil industry is attracting some of the biggest names in money management, including Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros and Paul Singer.

Druckenmiller’s Duquesne hedge fund bought 1.68M shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during Q2, the third-biggest addition to its portfolio in the quarter, and shares in oil and gas companies including Marathon Petroleum (MPC -3.5% ) and Devon Energy (DVN -4.1% ).

Soros Fund Management’s biggest addition in the energy sector is DVN, and the hedge fund bought stakes in Andeavor (ANDV -2.5% ), Chevron (CVX -3.1% ), RSP Permian (RSPP) and Kinder Morgan (KMI -1.8% ).

Singer's Elliott Management also took a new stake in DVN.