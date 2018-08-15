Exxon must face lawsuit over climate change accounting, court rules

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.6% ) is rejected by a U.S. district court in its request to dismiss a class action lawsuit by investors who blamed a drop in its stock price on the disclosure that regulators were scrutinizing its reserve accounting related to climate change.

The judge wrote that the Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters Pension Fund sufficiently pleaded securities fraud claims against XOM and several executives, including former CEO Rex Tillerson.

The investors say the company refused to write down any of its oil and gas reserves in the face of declining oil prices.