Study shows benefits of hypoxic culturing of stem cells used in BioRestorative Therapies' BRTX-100; shares up 3%

Thinly traded nano cap BioRestorative Therapies (OTCQB:BRTX +2.6% ) is up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from an in-house study assessing the benefits of long-term hypoxic (low oxygen) culturing of human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells that are used in lead cell therapy candidate BRTX-100. The data were just published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.

The study showed that cells cultured under hypoxic conditions exhibited improved properties and enhanced whole genome expression profiles compared to cells cultured under normal atmospheric conditions.

The company says hypoxic cell culturing will help improve patient outcomes in its upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial assessing BRTX-100 in patients with chronic low back pain since the microenvironment of intravertebral discs is hypoxic due to the absence of blood cells.