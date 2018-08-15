GE slumps below $12 to nine-year low

General Electric (GE -0.9% ) shares fall below $12/share for the first time since July 2009 before rebounding; shares have slumped ~11% this month alone, capping a ~30% YTD decline.

There's no news to account for today's drop, although it could be lingering concerns over the company's restructuring plan, and jittery investors are taking cues from today's broader market decline to sell GE shares, surmises Barron's Teresa Rivas.

GE was worth nearly $600B in August 2000; its market cap is now below $110B.