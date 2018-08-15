2/10 Treasury spread narrowest since 2007

Yield are down across the board today as the major averages slide 1% or more , but they're falling fastest on the long end, bringing the spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury to just 25 basis points.

Treasury yields, however, are off of their lowest levels of the session after a report that Qatar has promised to invest $15B in Turkey. The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR +3.3% ) has moved to the day's high.

