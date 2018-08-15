Bloomberg: Amazon's Twitch push includes $1B ad sales goal

Amazon (AMZN -2.1% ) wants to turn its Twitch gaming property into a broader video service to take on Alphabet’s (GOOG -2.4% )(GOOGL -2.3% ) YouTube, according to Bloomberg.

In recent months, Amazon has pursued exclusive livestreaming deals with dozens of popular personalities and media companies with many having large YouTube followings. Twitch is offering minimum guarantees of up to a few million per year plus a share of future ad sales and subscription revenue.

Amazon would require a minimum number of hours of livestreaming a weak, which has caused some resistance among the talent but hasn’t kept a few deals from closing. YouTube’s Tanner Braungardt, who has 4M followers, signed on to Twitch.

The NBA has struck a deal to stream minor league games on the platform.

Sources say Twitch CEO Emmett Shear has a goal of $1B in ad sales, over double its current sales.

YouTube has about 1.9B monthly viewers and Twitch gets about 15M a day.