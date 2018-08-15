Ameriprise to pay $4.5M to settle SEC charges

Ameriprise Financial (AMP -1.1% ) will pay $4.5M to settle charges that it failed to safeguard retail investor assets from theft by representatives, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports.

According to the SEC’s order, five Ameriprise representatives committed fraudulent acts, including forging client documents, and stole more than $1M in retail client funds over a four-year period.

Ameriprise failed to adopt and implement policies and procedures to safeguard investor assets against misappropriation by its representatives, the SEC alleges.

The five representatives were based in Minnesota, Ohio, and Virginia, and three previously pled guilty to criminal charges. Each of the representatives was terminated by Ameriprise for misappropriating client funds.

