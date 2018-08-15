Roper Technologies prices $700M senior unsecured notes due 2023 and $800M senior unsecured notes due 2028

Roper Technologies (ROP -0.4% ) has priced its public offering of $700M of 3.650% Senior Notes due September 15, 2023 and $800M of 4.200% Senior Notes due September 15, 2028. Closing date is August 28.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning March 15, 2019.

Net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to repay all of the Company’s $50M of outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2019 and outstanding amounts under its 2016 unsecured credit facility and for general corporate purposes.