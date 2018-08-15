Silver Lake waits in the wings for Tesla deal

Silver Lake hopes to participate in a go-private Tesla (TSLA -1.6% ) deal, according to The New York Times.

The interest of Silver Lake in participating in the deal as an investor is part of the reason it is only acting as an unofficial, unpaid advisor to Elon Musk.

Though several parallels have been drawn between Silver Lake's work to take Dell private to the Tesla proposal, the NYT reminds that Michael Dell gave his board a six-month headstart on the planned action and had approached several potential bidders in the process.