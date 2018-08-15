Quest Resource +6% after Q2 results beat

Quest Resource (QRHC +6.2% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 32.5% Y/Y to $27.93M, reflecting company’s disciplined approach to customer acquisition and renewal.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 510 bps to 15.8% Y/Y and operating margin recovered by 118 bps to -1.5%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 63.2% Y/Y to $780k and margin i mproved by 165 bps to 2.8%.

Q2 Total operating expenses decreased by 13% Y/Y to $4.86M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.08M compared to negative $0.88M a year ago.

“We have built a significant pipeline of new business that we expect will lead to significant incremental growth during the second half of the year. Based on the continuing ramp of business with existing customers, our expanding pipeline of new business, and the earnings leverage in our business, we believe that we are on target to reach $4 million in Adjusted EBITDA for 2018”, stated S. Ray Hatch, President and CEO.

