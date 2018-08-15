Crude oil prices slammed by surprise U.S. inventories build

Crude oil futures plunge after U.S. government data showed an unexpected surge in domestic stockpiles last week: WTI -3.4% at $64.73/bbl, Brent -2.6% at $70.55/bbl.

U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 6.8M barrels in the week through Aug. 10, while domestic imports jumped by 1M bbl/day and exports fell by more than 250K bbl/day.

"The imports of crude oil are just remarkable," says John Kilduff of energy hedge fund Again Capital. "That we were able to build that much crude oil in inventory in the face of a 98% refinery run rate speaks volumes about the burst of supply that hit the market last week."

“In a pre-Turkey contagion raging market, we would probably shake off and look beyond this report to the overall big picture bullish market fundamentals. Yet the fears surrounding Turkey are on fire this morning and it may take a political event to stop the fear,” says Phil Flynn at Price Futures Group.

The data also shows U.S. oil production ticked back up slightly to 10.9M bbl/day, which suggests supplies could remain plentiful as the high-demand summer driving season ends.

Among major oil and gas stocks: XOM -1.8% , CVX -3.2% , RDS.A -2.5% , BP -2.5% , COP -4.2% , PXD -5.4% , APC -4.3% , APA -3.9% , CHK -4.7% , SWN -6.2% , RRC -4.1% .

