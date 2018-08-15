UK inflation rises for first time in 2018, London house prices fall

Britain's July inflation rate picked up to 2.5% in July, the first time in 2018 after holding at 2.4% in the previous three months, leaving many British households feeling squeezed by prices that are rising at about the same pace as their salaries.

London witnessed weakness in the property market since the 2016 Brexit vote, with prices falling at their fastest pace since 2009.

When the Bank of England raised interest rates this month, it said inflation would rise to 2.6 percent in July before weakening. It expects inflation will be just above its 2 percent target in two years' time as it slowly raises borrowing costs.

Source: Investing.com

