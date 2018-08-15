Reuters: BP offloads last stranded oil cargo to Chinese refiner

BP has offloaded ~1M barrels of Angolan crude oil from the Olympic Light supertanker to an independent Chinese refiner after holding the oil at sea for about three months, Reuters reports.

The oil had been aboard one of four supertankers held up or delayed off China's east coast near Shandong since as long ago as April, unable to discharge BP's oil due to reduced buying from private refiners in the country.

All four of the delayed cargoes, totaling ~4M barrels, have been offloaded to Shandong Qingyuan Group, one of China's largest independently run lubricant producers, according to the report.

