Lions Gate has multi-year output deal for Scandinavia

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -4.1% , LGF.B -4.7% ) has reached a multi-year output deal in Scandinavia with Nordisk Film.

That encompasses a healthy pipeline current and upcoming on the Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment labels.

Lions Gate has other output deals worldwide with StudioCanal (in Australia); Leone Film Group (in Italy); Metropolitan Filmexport and SND (in France); Belga Films (in Benelux countries); Eagle Films and Jaquar Films (in Middle East); Encore Films and Golden Village (in Singapore); Monolith (in Poland); and eOne (in Spain).