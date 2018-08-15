China to ensure achievement of annual growth target despite trade war: state planner

China expects the economy to grow by 6.5% in 2018, following 6.7% growth in 2Q18 and 6.8% in 1Q18.

The country will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in the 2H18, and will ensure that its full-year growth target is achieved, despite the trade frictions with the United States is expected to have a negative impact on the Chinese economy.

China has taken steps to boost liquidity and has urged banks to extend more loans to companies to help firms affected by tighter financing,

Source: Investing.com

