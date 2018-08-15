MoviePass makes it to one-year anniversary

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) posts a business update on the one-year anniversary of its MoviePass business, which grew during the period after starting out as eight-employee firm. Key snippets from the update are posted below.

"MoviePass E-Ticketing partners have seen a 38% growth in just the last few weeks."

"MoviePass now accounts for approximately 6% of all movie tickets sold in the U.S. in any given week."

"MoviePass has purchased over $450M million worth of tickets in the last 12 months."

"MoviePass has partnered with 2 major studios and over 10 independent distributors and was engaged to promote their films, showing efficacy in marketing and buying a greater percentage of their box office, showing it can persuade subscribers to see particular titles over others."

HMNY trades at $0.050.

Source: Press Release