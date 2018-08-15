Tilray up 20% on Citron touch

"Today is the day that everything has changed in Cannabis," tweets Andrew Left. "Real $$$ into space. Next to get support should be Tilray (TLRY +19.8% )."

Left has a $45 price target, suggesting nearly 100% upside .

Full report here

The "Real $$$" Left is referring to is Constellation Brands' $4B investment in Canopy Growth.

