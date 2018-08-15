Nord Stream 2 gets final Russian permits

The Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Europe says it has secured all permits needed for Russian installation.

The consortium, which includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and five other Western firms, now has the permits to build a 70-mile section of the pipeline in Russian territorial waters.

Russia, Germany, Finland and Sweden have signed off on construction permits for their territorial waters, while the permits remain pending in Denmark; the consortium is considering an alternate route around Danish waters, according to a recent report.

Also, Gazprom says its exports of natural gas to Europe and Turkey in H1 of the year topped 100B cm for the first time ever, rising 6.5% Y/Y to 100.64B cm and accounting for ~40% of the group's total output of 253B cm for the period, which was up 8.7%.