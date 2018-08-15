Williams Industrial Services down 7% post Q2 results

Williams Industrial Services (OTCPK:WLMS -7.6% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 17.3% Y/Y to $47.97M, due to the net change in project revenue.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 241 bps to 14.1%; operating margin declined by 275 bps to -7.7% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 131 bps to -4%.

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.33M, compared to $5.72M a year ago.

Company had Cash, and cash equivalents of $11.7M as of June 30, 2018.

Backlog was $174.5M (+27% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018, reflecting increase in construction activities at Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 and other new contract awards.

Koontz-Wagner bankruptcy: Company expects $12.5M in liabilities related to the bankruptcy, including $4M term debt default waiver fee in 3Q18. Koontz-Wagner operating activities used $3.6M in cash in the first half of 2018.

Previously: Williams Industrial Services Group reports Q2 results (Aug. 14)