BioSig Tech up 5% on FDA approval for ECG data management system

Thinly traded micro cap BioSig Technologies (OTCQB:BSGM +5.3% ) is up on average volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its PURE EP, a system for acquiring and managing electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals in patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory, usually to treat atrial fibrillation (AF).

Initial systems have been produced that will support a limited rollout.

The company plans to uplist to Nasdaq this year.