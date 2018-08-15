Agenus earns second $4M milestone payment from Merck

Agenus (AGEN -4.7% ) announces that it has received a $4M milestone payment from Merck (MRK +0.5% ) triggered by the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of an undisclosed antibody discovered by Agenus.

Under the terms of their 2014 contract, Agenus is eligible to receive up to an additional $95M in development and regulatory milestones plus royalties on global net sales.

It received its first milestone payment, also $4M, in November 2017.

Previously: Agenus receives $4M from Merck for advancement of antibody (Nov. 15, 2017)