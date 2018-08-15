NAR: Apple faces Japan antitrust regulators over Yahoo game platform

Nikkei Asian Review reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is under antitrust investigation in Japan due to allegedly pressuring Yahoo Japan to pull back its competing game platform.

Yahoo’s Game Plus, which launched last summer, lets users play without downloading apps. Developers like it because the service has looser restrictions on sales, fees, and updates than the App Store. And Yahoo could push the games to its 60M MAUs.

A total of 52 companies agreed to participate in Yahoo’s venture including Square Enix. Yahoo wanted to expand the platform into business software and other areas.

But Yahoo cut its Game Plus budget last fall and has largely stopped promotions to the point that Square Enix pulled a Plus-specific title from the platform.

NAR sources say Yahoo told business partners the cuts were because of pressure from Apple, which Yahoo relies on for profits through the App Store.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) is reportedly mediating the situation as Yahoo’s largest shareholder.