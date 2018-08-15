Xunlei -2.3% after gains in Q2 earnings

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 2.3% lower despite posting Q2 earnings that showed healthy gains in revenues and Y/Y improvements to the bottom line.

Revenues grew more than 70% on the strength of cloud computing, live streaming and mobile advertising. Gross profit rose to $34.7M from $14.3M.

And the company swung to a net profit of $0.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $9.7M.

Gross margin was 52.7%, up from a year-ago 37%.

Revenue breakout: Cloud computing and Internet value-added services, $36.5M (up 187%); Subscriptions, $21.1M (up 2.5%); Online advertising, $8.2M (up 57.2%).

Liquidity was $345M as of June 30, vs. last quarter's $355.6M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $54M-$60M (up 27.2% at the midpoint).

Earnings call transcript

Press release