Northwest Bancorporation gains after shareholders approve First Interstate deal

Northwest Bancorporation (OTCPK:NBCT) shares rise 1.7% after its shareholders approve the bank's proposed merger with First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK +0.7% ).

The merger is expected to close Aug. 16, 2018.

Under the agreement, each Northwest share will be swapped for 0.516 shares of First Interstate class A common stock. That values Northwest at about $22.99 per share based on the $44.55 price First Interstate shares traded at in midafternoon. NBCT shares were at $22.84 as of 12:11 PM ET.

Source: Press Release