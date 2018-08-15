Blue chip investors on board with cannabis producer Tilray; shares up 21%

Recent IPO Tilray (TLRY +20.5% ), the first cannabis company to directly list on a U.S. exchange, is up on over a 50% surge in volume in apparent response to comments by CEO Brendan Kennedy.

At a Toronto marijuana conference today, he said, “The top 10 investors in our IPO would surprise people. We had a very large book of investors and a large percentage of them were blue-chip institutional investors and we were their first cannabis investment.”

The specific list of IPO investors will be disclosed later this year.

Update: Noted short seller Citron Research is bullish on the stock with a $45 (54% upside) price target citing its partnership with Novartis, blue chip investors (including Peter Thiel and Farallon Capital) and four ongoing clinical trials.