Walmart earnings preview

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports Q2 earnings before the opening bell tomorrow.

Analysts expect the retailer to post revenue of $126.01B for the quarter and EPS of $1.22. Comparable sales are seen rising 2.3% in the U.S. after gas and F/X is factored out.

Profit guidance from the Bentonville giant will be crucial. The consensus estimate is for full-year EPS of $4.66. That mark is lower than Walmart's prior guidance range of $4.75 to $5.00 because it factors in a Flipkart closing.

Shares of Walmart are up 6.6% since the company posted Q1 numbers.