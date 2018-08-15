Partner Communications +1.6% after eking out profit

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is up 1.6% in U.S. trading after eking out a profit in its Q2 earnings.

The company also approved another tranche of a repurchase plan, for up to 50M shekels worth.

Revenues fell 1% to 797M shekels (about $218M) as equipment gains couldn't quite make up for a 4% drop in service revenues.

Net profit fell 44M shekels to 2M (about $1M). EBITDA dropped 36%, to 172M shekels. And EBITDA margin fell to 22% from 33%.

Cellular subscribers overall fell 1% to 2.65M; postpaid subs had 9,000 net adds. Cellular ARPU fell 8% to 57 shekels (about $16).

Its TV subscriber base hit 83,000 households.

Revenue breakout: Equipment revenues, 177M shekels (up 11%); Service revenues, 620M shekels (down 4%).

Free cash flow before interest was 55M shekels (down 153M shekels).

Earnings call transcript

Press release