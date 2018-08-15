Oil companies place few bets in U.S. offshore lease auction

Oil companies bid on less than 1% of the parcels offered in today's U.S. government auction of Gulf of Mexico exploration leases, showing tepid interest in the region for the second time this year.

The lease sale conducted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management generated $178M in apparent high bids for 144 of 14,575 tracts offered in the Gulf's federal waters.

Exxon Mobil (XOM -2% ) was awarded 25 blocks, the largest of any company, followed by BP (BP -2.8% ) with 19 high bids, and Hess (HES -3.7% ) and Equinor (EQNR -3.4% ) with 16 each; smaller companies including Talos Energy (TALO -1.9% ) and W&T Offshore (WTI -9.9% ) were among the top 10 high bidders.

XOM bid $40.5M for its parcels in total, the most of any company, while Hess submitted the highest bid for a single block, $25.9M.