Banks say the proposal that's supposed to simplify the Volcker rule doesn't: WSJ

Lawyers representing JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and six other banks met with the Federal Reserve last week to gripe about a recent proposal to change the financial crisis-spurred rule designed to curb risky trading by banks, the Wall Street Journal reports.. The proposal was supposed to ease the burden on banks.

Instead, the banks say the proposal could complicate compliance and affect trading in asset classes not currently covered by the rule.

The proposal is still in preliminary stages and the five agencies working on it could change the proposal or narrow the scope of the definition to which the banks are objecting.

