Canada to phase out crop chemicals linked to bee deaths

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -4% ) shares continue to falter, as Canada's government says it will restrict the use of two types of crop chemicals that have been linked to deaths of aquatic insects and bees, in a victory for environmentalists and a setback for companies that sell the pesticides.

Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency says it will phase out over 3-5 years the outdoor use of thiamethoxam, made by Syngenta, and clothianidin, produced by Bayer.

Health Canada also says it will decide by the end of this year whether to phase out Bayer's imidacloprid.

The class of pesticides known as neonics are applied as a seed treatment or sprayed on leaves, and have attracted scrutiny after research pointed to risks for honey bees, which have been in decline in North America.

Canada's moves come after European Union countries in April backed a proposal to ban all outdoor use of neonics.