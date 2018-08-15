Amazon, Microsoft tie-up comes to public preview

Amazon (AMZN -2% ) and Microsoft’s (MSFT -2.3% ) tie-up is now available to U.S. users as a public preview.

Cortana and Alexa now have access to each other’s functions like Alexa managing Outlook emails and Cortana ordering from Amazon. Some features won’t work right away, and the companies are asking for feedback on how to make the integration better for customers.

Echo owners can access Cortana through Alexa and Windows 10 PC and Samsung Harman Kardon Invoke speaker owners can get to Alexa through Cortana.

The two companies first announced the plan about a year ago to take on Google’s Assistant and, to a lesser extent, Apple’s Siri.

Siri existed first with a 2014 debut but hasn’t kept up with the crowd as developers headed to other assistants to develop third-party integrations.

Alexa has over 45K skills and Cortana has over 450.

