Airline stocks on watch after oil slides

While there's been a little bit of a disconnect between the share prices of U.S. airlines and the level of jet fuel prices, today's sudden drop in crude oil has caught the attention of traders.

Most airline stocks are trading above their morning levels following the surprise bump in U.S. inventory. Bloomberg notes that many carriers tightened capacity in an effort to better control fare pricing and profitability. There's also a lower level of jet fuel hedging in the sector to consider.

Airline watch: Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.4% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK +1% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +0.9% ), JetBlue (JBLU +0.6% ), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +0.6% ), SkyWest (SKYW), Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.4% ), America Airlines Group (AAL -0.4% ), Mesa Air Group (MESA +0.1% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +0.1% ) and United Continental (UAL -0.3% ).

Related ETF: JETS