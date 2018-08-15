Bill Ackman has a new (undisclosed) large position

Speaking on the earnings call for Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF), Bill Ackman says his fund has a new investment representing about 10% of his portfolio. At last check, Pershing Square had about $8B in AUM, meaning this new investment is valued at roughly $800M.

Turning to investments we know more about, Ackman talked Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). He says housing finance reform progress should pick up after the midterm elections. "At the end of the day, you have two of the greatest businesses ever created, in very strong, dominate positions, performing really well ... They’re in suspended animation until such time is there is a resolution here.”

