BlackRock among investors hurt by Turkey troubles: WSJ

BlackRock (BLK -1.8% ), a prominent bond trader at Barclays (BCS -2.6% ), and a major hedge fund are among investors absorbing losses from Turkey's recent market volatility, the Wall Street Journal reports.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is also the largest foreign holder of Turkish government bonds. Its Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund--which has 7.6% exposure to Turkish government bonds at the end of July, including a 5.5% weighting in the lira-denominated bonds--has fallen 7.1% this month through Tuesday.

At Barclays, Tolga Kirbay, who was recently hired from BNP Paribas, has run up a loss of as much as $20M on his book, the WSJ reports, citing a person familiar with the situation. However, the bank hasn't suffered significant losses overall as hedges elsewhere in the bank's credit business have helped to offset the loss.

The Allegro fund at H2O Asset Management is down 12.6% this month. That fund focuses on trading currencies and bonds. The firm said it had increased holdings of Turkish government bonds and the lira at the end of July and early in August.

