Gold Fields -24% in two days after 'last-gasp measure' at South Deep

Gold Fields (GFI -8.7% ) falls sharply for a second straight day, sinking to a 20-month low following yesterday's trading update related to upcoming H1 results and announcing further restructuring at its beleaguered South Deep mining operation in South Africa.

Management believes it can no longer sustain cash losses at South Deep and plans to cut 1,560 permanent employees and contractors at the site, which CEO Nick Holland calls a "last-gasp measure."

GFI says the restructuring's ramifications on production in 2019 and beyond cannot be quantified at this time, and previously guided plans for the mine can no longer be relied upon.

GFI also is weighed by the current weak environment for gold, which extended recent losses by another 1.3% today to $1,185/oz., its lowest settlement since early January.