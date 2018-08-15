Bank of Montreal starts blockchain-based pilot for fixed-income deals: Financial Post

The Bank of Montreal's (BMO -1% ) says it's launched a blockchain-based pilot for fixed-income transactions, the Financial Post reports.

BMO Capital Markets says the fixed-income transaction involved the bank the issuer and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan as the buyer of C$250M of one-year floating-rate deposit notes.

Though the transaction was booked as a traditional issuance through the Canadian Depository for Securities, it mirrored on a blockchain platform.

BMO Capital Markets says it built a prototype settlement system that lets the security issuer and buyer see the transactions on the blockchain, and verify the accuracy of the term sheet information and payment amounts.

