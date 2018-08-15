Home Depot seen riding through housing downturn

Wolfe Research thinks Home Depot (HD -0.1% ) has a consumer spending tailwind at its back.

"While we certainly agree there are reasons to believe that the U.S. housing market is long in the tooth, there are many supply and demand factors in the industry’s favor," advises the firm.

"Adding to this, HD commands a scale advantage in home-improvement retail and continues to leave its foot on the gas pedal, investing in its omni-channel capabilities and direct to customer fulfillment," adds the firm.

Wolfe keeps an Outperform rating on HD due its view that it is one of the best run consumer companies on the landscape.