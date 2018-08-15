Uber Q2: Revenue +49%, net loss widens on the quarter

Uber’s (UBER) Q2 net revenue was up 49% Y/Y to $2.7B while the GAAP net loss widened to $891M from a Q1 profit of $2.5B but up from the $1.1B loss in 4Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $614M, above the loss of $645M in last year’s quarter. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA loss climbed $100M on Q1 to $404M.

Gross bookings (including driver earnings) grew 38% Y/Y to $12B. Drivers made $8.23B during the quarter and received another $427M in incentives and miscellaneous payments.

Uber ended the quarter with $5.7B in cash and $4.7B in long-term debt.

