TerraForm Power +3% as Oppenheimer upgrades

TerraForm Power (TERP +3.1% ) is higher after Oppenheimer upgrades shares to Outperform from Perform with a $14 price target, citing Q2 results that show company management is succeeding in executing on multiple critical initiatives.

After closing the Saeta transaction in early July, TERP is moving quickly to take advantage of new opportunities in Western Europe, and the deal is revamping TERP's capital structure through a recent corporate debt upgrade, repricing of the term facility and progress in executing project financing, the firm says.

TERP management is confident in its ability to grow dividends by 5%-8% annually through 2022 and maintain a payout of 80%-85% of cash available for distribution, according to Oppenheimer.