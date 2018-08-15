ArcelorMittal to resume $330M Brazil expansion program

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it will resume a $330M expansion project at its Vega plant in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina that will raise total capacity by a third to 2.1M metric tons/year.

MT says it plans to build a new continuous annealing line and a new galvanization line at the plant, which will increase its production of specialized grades for the automotive, construction and home appliance industries.

MT had placed earlier plans for the expansion on hold in 2011, citing the recession in Brazil, which weighed on local demand for vehicles.