Global Net Lease falls 3.1% after starting common stock offering

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) falls 3.1% in after-hours trading after launching a public offering of 4M shares of common stock under its existing shelf registration.

Expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy 600,000 additional shares.

Plans to use proceeds to fund acquisitions, including part of the purchase price for the pending acquisitions of two net lease distribution properties.

Joint book-running managers for the offering are BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank.

