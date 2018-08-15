Tullow Oil foresees full production capacity at Ghana's TEN field by 2020

Oil production from Tullow Oil’s (OTCPK:TUWOY, OTCPK:TUWLF) offshore TEN field in Ghana is expected to hit full production capacity of 80K bbl/day by 2020, a local manager says, from ~56K currently.

Tullow held back work at TEN, its second operation in the country, for nearly two years due to a maritime border dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast, which favored Ghana in a ruling last year by an international tribunal.

Since the ruling, Tullow has added one more well to bring its total to 11 and plans to drill more to boost production towards a plateau in 2020, the manager says.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Ghana National Petroleum and Petro SA also have stakes in the TEN project; the group also operates Ghana’s 120K bbl/day Jubilee offshore oil field.