NetApp reports Q1 beats with 20% product sales growth, in-line guide

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) gains 2.4% after reporting Q1 beats with an 11% Y/Y revenue growth. The quarter marked NTAP’s ninth straight EPS beat.

In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $1.45B to $1.55B (consensus: $1.51B) and EPS of $0.94 to $1 (consensus: $0.97).

Product revenue grew 20% Y/Y in Q1. All-flash array annualized net revenue run rate increased 50% to $2.2B.

FCF was 18% of revenue, up 22% Y/Y. Cash from operations totaled $326M, up from $250M last year.

Capital allocation amounted to $605M in repurchases and dividends.

NetApp ended the quarter with $4.8B in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

