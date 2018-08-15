Cisco +3.3% on solid fiscal Q4, healthy guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 3.3% in postmarket trading after posting steady gains in fiscal Q4 earnings along with upbeat current-quarter guidance.

Revenues grew 6%, and recurring revenue ticked up a percentage point to make up 32% of the total.

EPS grew 15% Y/Y on a non-GAAP basis and matched highest analyst expectations.

“We had a very strong finish to a great year and generated our highest quarterly revenue of $12.8 billion,” says CEO Chuck Robbins.

Gross margin was 62.9% (product gross margin 61.5% and service gross margin 67.1%).

Revenue breakout: Product, $9.64B (up 6.8%); Service, $3.2B (up 3.1%).

Revenue by segment: Americas, $7.56B (up 5%); EMEA, $3.17B (up 8%); APJC, $2.12B (up 6%).

For its fiscal Q1, it's guiding to revenue growth of 5-7% ($12.743B-$12.986B, above consensus for $12.576B), with gross margin of 63-64%, operating margin of 30-31%, and EPS of $0.70-$0.72, above consensus for $0.69.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

