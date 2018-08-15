Eletrobras says may cut 3K workers this year even as Q2 profit soars

Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) finishes flat after Q2 net income surges to 2.83B reais ($732.5M) from 344M reais in the year-ago quarter, helped by higher power prices.

EBR says increases in the power prices in several Brazilian states where it operates with power distribution subsidiaries significantly boosted its quarterly results.

EBR also says results were helped by scrapping a provision worth 1.33B reais related to a possible cost with a duty the government of Pará state was willing to charge it; the company believes it will not have to pay the duty.

Additionally, CEO Wilson Ferreira says the company may cut its workforce by 3K employees this year.