Stocks slide again as trade tensions continue to weigh

Stocks fell for the fifth time in six sessions, as investors continue to weigh whether trade tensions and an emerging markets selloff could slow the global economy.

Turkey was in focus again after it doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports but late afternoon reports that the country was ready to discuss its issues with the U.S. helped stocks trim their losses before the close.

Big losses in the energy sector (-3.5%) also weighed on the broader market, as WTI crude oil futures sank 3% to $65.01/bbl after the weekly U.S. inventory report showed an unexpected build of 6.8M barrels; energy wound up finishing well behind the 10 other S&P groups.

Cyclical sectors including energy underperformed in general, with outsized losses from materials (-1.6%), consumer discretionary (-1.2%) and tech (-1.1%), while the countercyclical utilities (+0.8%), telecom (+0.7%) and consumer staples (+0.4%) groups finished higher.

U.S. Treasury prices rose amid the risk-off sentiment, sending yields lower across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield slid 5 bps to 2.85% and the two-year yield dropped 2 bps to 2.61%.

Also, the VIX spiked 11.6% today to 14.85, a six-week high.