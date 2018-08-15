New Media buys control of Rugged Events for $10.4M

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) has taken a majority stake in production company Rugged Events, for $10.4M.

Rugged Events -- a veteran of TV business competition Shark Tank -- has grown a $1.75M Mark Cuban investment to become a top producer of more than 90 endurance events in the U.S. and Canada, including obstacle courses as well as marathons and more traditional road races.

It will join New Media's GateHouse Live unit, which has grown to provide about $20M in revenue over the past 12 months.