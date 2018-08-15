App Annie: Android users will spend $50B this year

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Android users will download 170B apps (+20B Y/Y) and spend over $50B (+$10B Y/Y) this year, according to mobile insights company App Annie.

Fortnite is a driving growth factor with the popular game currently in beta after launching on iOS in April. The game has topped iPhone sales in 113 countries since that launch.

Epic Games opted to bypass the Google Play store in favor of direct downloads at the game developer’s website. That means Apple doesn’t get the 30% cut on in-game transactions.

