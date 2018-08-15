Federal probe focuses on apartment mortgage fraud: WSJ

The investigation, still in its early stages, has so far resulted in a fraud-conspiracy indictment against four real-estate executives in upstate New York for falsifying information that helped them secure loans multi-family properties, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Investigators are seeking mortgage data on dozens of apartment buildings and have also looked at student housing and self-storage facility, the WSJ says, citing documentsit's reviewed and people familiar with the probe.

One owner of properties investigators reviewed is Robert C. Morgan, who ran a firm called Morgan Management LLC, but changed its name in June to Grand Atlas Property Management. A lawyer for Grand Atlas says Morgan no longer works for or has a stake in the firm.

The indictments made fraud-conspiracy charges against Todd Morgan and Kevin Morgan, a son and nephew of Robert Morgan, and charged their mortgage brokers, Frank Giacobbe and Patrick Ogiony of Aurora Capital Advisors. All pleaded not guilty.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) had backed out of a deal to finance a 228-unit Morgan property near Pittsburgh. The owner then received a loan through Berkadia Commercial Mortgage.

Another mortgage broker allegedly created a fake $1.4M loan on another Morgan complex called Avon Commons. Morgan's firm refinanced the fake loan with a real one for $6.3M; the real loan was originated by Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), which sold it to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), according to the indictment.

The FBI, U.S. Attorney in the Western District of New York, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency's Inspector General are conducting the investigation.

